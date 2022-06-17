SHREVEPORT, La. — Most people think healthcare workers are the only people who truly need to know how to do CPR in order to save a life.
But Megan Stewart, the CHRISTUS Clinical Education specialist and American Heart Association Training Center coordinator, says it is equally as important for everyone to understand the basics.
“Most of the time if you’re going to have to do CPR, it will be on somebody you know — a family member or friend. It’s not going to be a random stranger that you pass in the grocery store or the mall. It’s someone you know and care about,” she said. “So, you want to have those essential life saving skills in order to use them if you need to.”
With kids out of school, parents especially should be able to provide life saving measures to kids in an emergency situation until first responders arrive. Steward says time is of the essence.
“So those first minutes matter — that is brain, that is heart, that is everything. So, the minute you see that your child may not be responding to you, or is laying there not breathing, you’re going to shake and shout and just see if you can arouse them,” Stewart said. “If they truly need CPR, you're not going to be able to arouse them, right? So, you're gonna shake and shout ‘Are you okay? Are you okay?’ If they do not respond, and you don't see chest movement, any chest rise, we need to start CPR as soon as possible. Those first minutes are crucial.”
Stewart says there are two steps people need to take in an emergency. The first is to call 911. The second, if the person cannot be awakened and there is no chest movement, is to start chest compressions at a rate of 100-120 compressions per minute.
Stewart says the easiest way to remember the speed, is that it is the same tempo as the Bee Gees’ hit, “Stayin’ Alive.”
June is CPR Awareness Month.
For more information, visit American Heart Association's page on CPR and first aid.