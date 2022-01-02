Why this Covid-19 surge is 'unprecedented in this pandemic'

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of Baylor University's National School of Tropical Medicine, says the high number of health care staff out with the virus will also have an impact on Americans' doctors appointments and could make for dangerous circumstances when people are hospitalized with Covid-19. STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - DECEMBER 28: Health workers administer Covid-19 PCR tests at an outdoor testing site aside the Long Island Sound on December 28, 2021 in Stamford, Connecticut. Following holiday gatherings, people scrambled to get tested, as the Omicron variant spread through the U.S. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)