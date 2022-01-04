SHREVEPORT, La. — The opioid epidemic is a big problem, and one that is getting worse everywhere.
“The state had a 116% increase in overdoses,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, regional director for the Louisiana Department of Health, of the increase in Louisiana from 2020 to 2021.
Opioids are a type of drug used to treat pain. They are typically prescribed by doctors after surgery or injuries, or for health conditions like cancer. Sometimes they are prescribed for chronic pain conditions like back pain or osteoarthritis.
But they are highly addictive.
Common types are oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and methadone. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-to-100 times stronger than morphine. Its potency makes it especially attractive for the illegal drug market. It is also incredibly dangerous when not taken under a doctor’s care.
According to the CDC, 38 people die every day from prescription opioid overdoses. Whyte says the rise in overdoses is a frightening trend.
“We’re seeing rises in violence of all types, rises in STDs, rises in opioid drug use— of all types, but especially opiates. And, you know, I think that’s all part of this kind of ground swelling of just unhappiness,” she said.
With the pandemic continuing and the economy in flux, the trend is not likely to end anytime soon.