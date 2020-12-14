SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton employees rolled up their sleeves Monday to take the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Claire Rebouche, vice president of quality for Willis-Knighton Health System, said as of 2:30 p.m. about 100 employees have been vaccinated.
The vaccine is not mandatory for hospital staff. Rebouche said while there were a few who had either opted out or wanted to wait a couple of weeks, the majority could not wait to pull up their sleeves.
“The staff have seen the horrors of this disease,” she said. “And so they are more than willing to step up and get this vaccine to prevent this.”
She said everyone seems excited about this moment, and the light at the end of this very long pandemic tunnel.
“Up until now, it's strictly been defense against this disease,” said Rebouche. “It's just been moment-by-moment crisis management, trying to take care of the patients who have suffered under this diagnosis. But starting today, we can go on the offense we can actively work at preventing this disease. So it is it's a huge day. It's a huge day for everybody who's involved.”
Rebouche said it has been an emotional day for employees.
“There's been a lot of emotion in the room, as people are, are getting this vaccine,” she said. “And as they're reading the information, we're providing them with all kinds of information from the CDC and from LDH. And they're reading it and they're absorbing it, and they're rolling up their sleeves. And it has been it's been very touching very emotional day.
“We want to thank the community, because the support that helped all healthcare workers have received from the community has been tremendous,” she continued. “And it means so much and given the numbers of patients that are in the hospital right now. It is, it's been a tough, it's been a tough battle for our staff. And so the support and the encouragement from the community has meant so much.”