SHREVEPORT, La. - Potentially lifesaving screenings are being offered Thursday to men in the ArkLaTex. Willis-Knighton Cancer Center is encouraging men to take advantage of free prostate cancer screening. They'll be offered from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Proton Therapy Center conference room and will include a PSA blood test. Just drop by 2600 Kings Highway in Shreveport.
Males are eligible for the free test if they are between ages 45 and 70, have never been diagnosed with prostate cancer and have not had a prostate exam within the past year.
Advance registration is required and is available by phone at (318) 212-8225 or online at wkhs.com Classes & Events.
Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, according to the American Cancer Society. The ACS estimates almost 175,000 new cases of prostate cancer this year and about 32,000 deaths from the disease. About one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.