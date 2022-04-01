SHREVEPORT, La. — Willis-Knighton’s Proton Therapy Center celebrated its 1000th patient today.
Michael Phipps took his last proton therapy treatment for cancer. When it ended, his medical team gave him a surprise celebration.
Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy. It sends a beam of protons precisely to a tumor, conforms to its shape, and then releases its full energy. It only affects the tumor itself, so it does less damage to surrounding tissue.
Willis-Knighton has the only proton therapy center in Louisiana. And Phipps is grateful it is in Shreveport.
“Mr. Phipps is the 1000th patient that we’ve treated on proton therapy in Shreveport” said Dr. Lane Rosen, Willis-Knighton’s medical director of radiation oncology. “This is a big accomplishment, because proton therapy is still only available at about 30 places in the entire United States.”
Phipps said he was scared before he started the proton treatment. But he said his medical team answered all his questions and alleviated his fear. And now that he is done with treatment, he is grateful.
“I feel awesome,” said Phipps. “Like a big release has been taken off my shoulders. Like the weight of the world has been relieved.”
Phipps says he plans to spread the word about Willis-Knighton’s Proton Therapy Center. He says he has had friends who had to travel many hours away for the same treatment.