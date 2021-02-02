SHREVEPORT, La -- When the pandemic started almost a year ago, visits to doctors’ offices decreased significantly. Telemedicine became the new normal. And for many during the last 11 months, health problems have gone untreated, and health screenings have been cancelled or delayed.
For many women, that means their annual well-woman exam. Dr. Erin Gullatt with Willis Knighton OB-GYN Specialists said putting off an annual women’s health exam could mean a delayed diagnosis for serious health issues.
“We screen for breast cancer; we screen for cervical cancer. We screen for menstrual abnormalities that could cause anemia,” said Gullatt. “Or if they’re having menstrual bleeding when they should not be, then that is a screening for endometrial or uterine cancer.”
They also screen for things you would not expect, like depression in adults and bullying in adolescent girls.
Now, several months into the pandemic, doctors and patients approach office visits differently.
“In the beginning it changed a lot because people weren’t coming in for their annual exams. So a lot of them we’re seeing now are overdue and there are things we are playing catch up on,” explained Gullatt. “It’s also different around the office because a lot of times patients would bring people with them, and we are seeing a lot of patients alone. And in some sense, it’s a good thing because it gives them a little more privacy. And they might not have known they need it.”
Gullatt says women should not allow fear to prevent them from getting their annual screening.
“Women’s health is important enough that we don’t need to continue to put it on the back burner. They need to come in for their exams. We need to have that face-to-face conversation, and not let things go to the wayside because we’re nervous about the virus,” said Gullatt. “We’ve got really good precautions, and we’re bringing in patients when it’s appropriate.”
While annual well-woman exams declined, obstetrics visits are on an upswing. Gullatt said they are seeing pregnancy numbers picking up, with a lot of babies due in the spring and summer.