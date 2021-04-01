SHREVEPORT, La. -- Many veterans, active duty military and first responders struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome.
Film and TV producer Michael Gier created a documentary called “Wounded Heroes,” that addresses the issue. Gier said in his three-year journey of research and interviews he learned that the typical treatment is a handful of prescription drugs that usually do not solve the problem. He also learned PTSD can happen to anyone.
“We've learned that post-traumatic stress is a normal reaction to any traumatic event. So if you're in a very serious car accident, it's a traumatic event. You can have post traumatic stress. Our military doing what they experience overseas, that can be very traumatic. And so that's why many of them do get post traumatic stress,” he said. “And our first responders, police officers, firefighters, now doctors and nurses because of COVID, dispatchers, I mean, they have a very high suicide rate as well, which is very sad. So this film and the treatments and programs featured do help anybody battling posttraumatic stress.”
Gier hopes anyone dealing with PTSD and their family and friends will watch the film. It is important to know real help is available, he said.
“What I want to accomplish with the film is that people understand that they don't have to live a miserable life for the rest of their lives. So many have given up because they've tried things and they didn't work. I have people in this film who tried things and they didn't work and they were hopeless. They thought they'd be miserable forever,” Gier explains. “But they found something that changed their life, gave them their lives back. And the film is basically filled with testimonial from first responders and veterans and active duty military, all the way through, talking about how they have their lives back.”
The film gives alternative treatments to PTSD that include neurological interventions and different programs across the country.
-----
“Wounded Heroes” is available on Amazon, iTunes, VUDU, Google Play, YouTube Movies and Vimeo on Demand. For more details about the film and to watch the trailer, visit www.WoundedHeroesDocumentary.com.