LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A Batesville-based air ambulance company has been working since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to transfer patients across Arkansas, as well as other states, and help maintain hospital capacity.
Survival Flight has transferred over 675 known or highly suspected COVID-19 patients so far, some as far away as Illinois, Alabama and Georgia. They’re one of few air medical transport companies willing to transport coronavirus patients. All of the helicopters are equipped with advanced medical equipment and ventilators to help safely transport the patients.
According to the most recent data from the Arkansas Department of Health, right now in Arkansas hospitals there are 996 COVID-19 positive admissions, 307 of those in the ICU, and 143 on ventilators.
Base manager and paramedic for Survival Flight, Latricia Maynard, has been transporting coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic. She said initially, they were transporting daily. Now, it varies based on bed availability, but sometimes if there are no beds available at any of the nearby hospitals they work with, the hospitals are forced to keep them there until they find a place for them to go. A typical flight for the crews used to be to hospitals closer, and only 30 minute flights. However, they've had to start making longer trips to find available space.
"With the unfortunate circumstances, our bed availability is very, very limited so Springfield Missouri or to Tulsa Oklahoma, we’ve been to Memphis," Maynard said. "Our patients are very, very sick and our hospital staff are overwhelmed, overworked but they’re doing an excellent job and I’m just happy to be just a small part of their day and hopefully I can help them and their patients."
When they're called to pick up a coronavirus patient, Maynard said they prepare their PPE, and use the COVID-COM portal to find out which hospital has enough room. The crew wears N95 masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves to protect themselves while transporting. They have medication on board to keep the patients comfortable, sedated and pain free while in transport.
"We do have the best equipment, in my opinion, that we could have, we have our cardiac monitors that will pace the patients heart if we need to, it will do an arterial line if we need it, obviously it monitors heart rate," Maynard said. "Unfortunately, our patients are very, very sick so there’s lots of interventions that have to be done during their transport from point A to point B."
Director of Corporate Compliance, Steven Perry, said Survival flight initially struggled to get their hands on enough PPE. Now they’re finding themselves having to transfer patients much further to find a hospital with enough space.
"Now we’re finding that these traditional hospitals that we transport to do not have the access for not just COVID patients, but all patients," Perry said.
Perry said timing is everything when it comes to critical patients, and helicopters are able to get them where they need to go fast.
"When it takes an ambulance by ground 6 hours to get to that hospital, we can do it in roughly an hour and 45 minutes," Perry said.
Maynard said the hardest part of the job is encountering patients they aren't able to save, no matter what they try. She said she's hopeful things will improve as more people are vaccinated. Although some days are tough, she wouldn't want to do anything else.
"I know it’s cliché, I have the best job in the world, I would do it for free if I could pay my bills," Maynard said.