Healthcare premium hike to come following Health Care Trust Fund Board vote

SHREVEPORT, La. - Following the rejection of a previously approved three-tier health insurance plan, the city's Health Care Trust Fund Board voted Friday to approve a revised version of that plan that will come with a 5% hike in premiums for current and retired city workers.
The board has been met with opposition over the past few months, specifically from past and present city workers and their representatives who are against changes in their premiums.
Also adding to the controversy are claims that the board's insurance selection process has been called into question. At issue was whether Willis-Knighton Health Systems had a fair shot by being left out of the application process.
After the first three-tier plan was approved and rejected, Willis-Knighton took the opportunity to offer another option for the board to consider.
Willis-Knighton representatives met with Mayor Adrian Perkins to discuss those options on Tuesday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield, selected as the city's third party administrator, worked with Willis-Knighton to propose a plan that it believed would be positive for the insured and the City of Shreveport.
Willis-Knighton proposed a PPO option where all health care systems were in the same tier. The company believed their plan would save the city at least $700,000 compared to the previously rejected plan.
Willis-Knighton suggested the surplus could be used to offset the 5% premium hike, and perhaps be used to benefit the city.
President and CEO, Jaff Fielder, suggested the extra money go to hiring more police officers.
However, despite the new option, the board voted to consider a revised version of the original three-tier plan that was presented in early September.
"We appreciate the opportunity to serve the city employees and retirees. Willis-Knighton has been here for almost 100 years. We are a local entity. We're here in Shreveport. We're headquartered in Shreveport, and we want to do everything we can to take care of the needs of our citizens," said Fielder following Friday's vote.
He says Willis-Knighton appreciated the offer to bid in the process and it plans to bid again next year.