SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're meeting with your doctor you may be feeling stressed, but being prepared could help put you at ease.
Dr. Antonio Pizarro with Willis Knighton Pelvic and Reconstructive GYN surgery discussed during Wednesday's Healthline 3 what to do before, during and after your women's health visits. He encouraged patients to bring loved ones with them to appointments.
Pizarro said to arm yourself with your information, including your own history. Take your medications and have questions ready for the doctor. You can also request your vitals taken at the end of your visit.
"Your blood pressure might normalize as you've gotten more information and you're less stressed, especially if it's your first visit," said Pizarro. "So many of my patients are referred to me and so many of my patients are new because that's the type of my specialty I'm in so they're meeting me for the first time about something so personal. I can only imagine how painful that can be for some patients, how stressful that can be."
Also, ask questions before you arrive so you know what will be happening during the appointment and make sure you have the proper paperwork filled out.