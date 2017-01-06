If you have a sweet tooth that can't say no to chocolate, don't feel bad, you're just looking out for your health.
The cocoa tree. Famous for it's seeds that when processed and mixed with the right amount of vanilla, sugar and other ingredients, brings out our chocolate indulgence. Milk, white and dark chocolate are the end products. The biggest difference between the milk chocolates, white chocolates and dark chocolates is the cocoa content. Higher cocoa content equates to healthier living.
Sheila Hamaker of Sunshine Health Foods explains: "The higher cocoa content is going to be in your dark chocolates, which are going to be full of antioxidants. Actually more than you would get in blueberries."
If you're looking for that excuse to eat chocolate, Hamaker can wipe your conscious clean with these dark chocolate benefits.
"They're great for your cardiovascular system, and they're going to help with cholesterol, blood pressure," Hamaker said.
But that's not all. Having skin problems? Dark chocolate's high cocoa content helps with that too.
"They're also going to be great for your skin," Hamaker said.
And if you have attitude issues like Yosemite Sam dark chocolate can help that too.
"Eating chocolate puts you in a good mood, but actually helps your mood." Hamaker said.
On the other hand, white chocolate and milk chocolate are definitely on the high side of the yummy scale, they just can't match up with dark chocolate's cocoa content and lack of other unhealthy ingredients.
"It also has a lower sugar content in it. And a higher fiber content in it." Hamaker said.
Dark chocolate is a big seller for other reasons aside from it's medicinal values.
"It kinda satisfies a sweet tooth without a lot of sugar," she said.
However it has long been associated with being the healthier choice in chocolates. "It will increase your H-D-L. It can lower your L-D-L. Which is your bad cholesterol." Hamaker said.
Finally, this miracle of medicinal merit, as powerful as it may be, does not require a prescription, to acquire. It's almost like over the counter medicine.