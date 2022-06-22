COUSHATTA, La. – A pretrial hearing scheduled Wednesday in Red River Parish District Court for a former youth corrections center employee arrested two years ago in connection with an incarcerated teen’s suicide has been pushed back to the fall.
Jhanquial Germarrio Smith, 28, of Coushatta, is charged with malfeasance in office. His case will now be heard on Sept. 19. It was postponed from Wednesday because of the unavailability of his attorney.
Smith was one of two Ware Youth Center employees who were on duty when Solan Peterson, 13, of Haughton, and Jordan Bachman, 17, of Denver, Colo., died by suicide days apart in February 2019.
The second guard, Marvin Ray Rogers, 30, of Coushatta, died in a car crash on July 24 in Red River Parish.
After Peterson’s and Bachman’s deaths, inspectors with the state Department of Children and Family Services found multiple violations at Ware, revealing both suicides could have been prevented.
Peterson and Bachman were held in solitary confinement at the time of their deaths. A new state law signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards Tuesday restricts the use of that practice.
The law is effective at state-run juvenile facilities that hold teens convicted of crimes. Ware Youth Center is under local parish jurisdiction; however, the new law could influence decisions there.
The debate about solitary confinement of kids was prompted by Peterson’s death. He was sent to Ware in 2019 after he set fire to toilet paper in his school’s bathroom.
Peterson did not have a criminal history but was battling symptoms associated with PTSD and ADHD. His family argued the young teen should not have been held in solitary confinement.
His sisters, Siarah and Savanah Hall of Sabine Parish, worked with state lawmakers within months of Peterson’s death to get Solan’s Law passed. Solan's Law establishes a set of guidelines for judges to determine if a child should be sent to detention, go back home or somewhere else to get help.
The family wanted a ban on solitary confinement for children included in that legislation but it was not. But they did not give up.
House Bill 746, now Act 496 with Edwards’ signature, states no juvenile shall be placed in solitary confinement other than as a temporary response to a behavior that posses a serious and immediate threat to himself or others. It cannot be used as punishment or even suicide intervention.
In fact, the law specifically states “under no circumstances shall a juvenile who has expressed suicidal ideations or attempted suicide be placed in solitary confinement.”
A series of protocols are outlined in the law giving direction on how it can be used temporarily, but no longer than eight hours.