MANSFIELD, La. – A hearing Friday morning in DeSoto District Court will determine if the clerk of court complied with a public records request.
Coy Fortenberry, a political science senior at LSU in Baton Rouge, said Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans did not satisfy his request. So, Fortenberry sued Evans to get all the documents.
Fortenberry said he asked for information about office expenses as part of his work on a private research project about government and transparency. He requested salaries, expenses for travel and entertainment, advertising and legal fees.
Fortenberry said he did not get the results he was anticipating. Instead, he said his request was delayed for weeks then became months.
“First, they told me they would provide the records in 30 days. Then, when that date came and went, I followed up with them both by phone and email on numerous occasions. They responded by saying ‘we are gathering the information’, or ‘we are waiting on the CPA to get us the records’,” said Fortenberry said in a release.
Louisiana law requires public bodies to make available to the public most records, unless explicitly exempted in the statute. The records must be made available within five business days of the initial request or immediately thereafter as soon as the records are found.
Fortenberry said he filed the lawsuit after four months had passed.
“I felt that if I didn’t file this lawsuit, I would not get the records in any reasonable amount of time. That leads me to question their motives for not complying as the law requires,” said Fortenberry.
Evans told KTBS his office sent records they believe satisfied Fortenberry’s request.
“There is a disagreement between the parties as to whether the production was satisfactory, and the hearing on Friday will resolve the issue. We believe the people behind Mr. Fortenberry’s request have motivated him to seek the public records as a political maneuver,” Evans said in a statement.
Evans is a two-term clerk who faces re-election this fall. Three DeSoto Parish residents – Lisa Lobrano Burson, Layne Huckabay and Dean Register – have announced plans to challenge him in the Oct. 14 election. Qualifying for the election is next week.
Fortenberry said when the suit was filed on June 30, Evans’ attorney responded to say they had the records all along, but they were misplaced in his office. And, the records were redacted to shield the names of the employees’ salaries including the clerk himself.
Fortenberry said his correspondence with Evans’ attorney was challenged as to if his “need for the records is even legitimate.”
The public records law prohibits public bodies from questioning the purpose of a records request.
“We finally got a portion of the records, but they were not complete and the names of persons receiving payments from the office were hidden. Very suspicious, to say the least. For example, one record shows an employee, whose name was redacted and instead titled ‘Employee No. 18,’ receiving $1.1 million during the two terms Jeremy Evans has served as clerk of court,” Fortenberry said. “Also, he spent over $230,000 in legal fees to Shreveport attorneys, with no indication as to the purpose of these expenses. These extravagant expenses question the integrity of the operations of the office and the people’s money.”
DeSoto District Judge Nick Gasper will preside over the hearing.