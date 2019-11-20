MINDEN, La. – An attorney is confident a Minden police officer fired earlier this year because of alleged racial Facebook posts will get his job back following a civil service hearing Thursday.
Attorney Pam Breedlove believes she has information to prove someone other than former officer Shawn Griffith made the posts that led to him being fired, along with his brother, Shane Griffith, who late last month was reinstated to the Minden Police Department.
Shawn Griffith appealed his termination to the Minden Fire and Police Civil Service Board after he was fired in June. The board took no action, saying it didn’t have jurisdiction in the matter because he wasn’t covered by civil service law.
Shawn Griffith took his case to Webster District Court, where a ruling Tuesday determined the civil service board does have jurisdiction in the matter.
The brothers were fired over a course of weeks this summer after derogatory remarks about groups of people surfaced on Facebook posts and attributed to them. The posts sparked public outcry calling for the officers’ terminations.
Shane Griffith was placed on administrative leave in May and fired by a unanimous City Council vote in September. On Oct. 25, however, the council voted unanimously to put him back to work after Breedlove pointed out the vote to fire Shane Griffith was not done properly. He was reinstated with back pay.
In May, Police Chief Shane Cropper told KTBS there had been some admission and some denial of the Facebook posts that appear to have been made in 2012. He called for the duo’s resignations.
The officers’ dismissals came at a time the department was short-handed and couldn’t get prospective employees through the council approval process. The department has since hired several new officers.