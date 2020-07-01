SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service continues with a Heat Advisory issued a day ago. This advisory is projected to last until 7 p.m. Thursday for all of the ArkLaTex, but may be extended another day.
Heat Index values or what it feels like in the shade due to the combination of heat and humidity may rise to almost 110 degrees tomorrow afternoon. In direct sunlight, add another 10 degrees to make if feel even more unbearable.
Try to limit exertion activities to the cooler times of the day (morning or evening). Make sure to hydrate and take many breaks.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.