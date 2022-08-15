SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service in Shreveport extended it's Heat Advisory for another day. It starts at noon and ends at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Feels Like Temperatures or when you factor the humidity in with the heat are forecast to rise above 105 degrees by late morning and stay there until early evening.
Air temperatures could also max out above 100 degrees over most of the area.
Hydrate and take frequent shade or air conditioning breaks if exerting yourself outside in the heat.
RELATED CONTENT:
- CDC offers tips for beating the heat
- Consumer Tips offers some simple ways to keep your home cool in the hot weather
- Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 Storm Team forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. We're always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.