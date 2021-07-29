SHREVEPORT, La. - Hot, humid and light breeze conditions are expected on Friday. Thus, a Heat Advisory is in effect according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Feels Like Temperatures could range from 105 to 110 degrees in the shade. Even higher Feels Like Temps will come from direct sunlight.
Also, Forecast Highs may exceed 100 degrees in many locations.
The strong Heat Ridge responsible for the searing heat is expected to park over the ArkLaTex for the next few days.
