Heat Advisory for Thursday (Shreveport National Weather Service)
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Heat Advisory is in effect for northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, south Arkansas and northwest Louisiana until 7 p.m. Thursday according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.

Heat Index readings may exceed 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.

Also, temperatures could reach triple digits during that time.

If working or playing outdoors, keep hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat.

