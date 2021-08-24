SHREVEPORT, La. - Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are forecast for Wednesday across all of the ArkLaTex according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Feels Like Temperatures are expected to be in the 105-110 degree range in the shade. Even hotter conditions would occur in direct sunlight.
Hydrate and take numerous shade or air conditioning breaks while exerting yourself outside during peak heating. Here are more Heat Safety Tips from FEMA.
