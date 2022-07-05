SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has the entire ArkLaTex under a Heat Advisory for Wednesday until 7 p.m. This is due to dangerous levels of heat and humidity forecast during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Heat Index values may exceed 105 degrees. It could feel even hotter in direct sunlight.
Take care of yourself if you plan to work or play outside during the hottest times on Wednesday. Hydrate, take air conditioning or shade breaks and wear loose fitting/light colored clothing.
For more on surviving the heat, check out these tips from the National Weather Service.