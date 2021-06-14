SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport has issued a heat advisory in effect along and south of Interstate 20 until 7 p.m. Monday.
The heat index will range from 105 to 109 degrees.
Take extra precautions if working or exercising outdoors with plenty of water and shade breaks.
The City of Shreveport is opening cooling centers at SPAR facilities for residents searching for relief from high temperatures.
The cooling centers will open on Monday and will have air conditioning, free bottled water and designated seating areas. Hours of operation for the centers are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, as needed.
The following community centers will serve as cooling centers:
- A.B. Palmer Community Center - 547 E. 79th St.
- Airport Park Community Center - 6500 Kennedy Dr.
- Bill Cockrell Community Center - 4109 Pines Rd.
- David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Ln.
- Hattie Perry Community Center - 4300 Ledbetter St.
- Mamie Hicks Community Center - 200 Mayfair Dr.
- Southern Hills Community Center - 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- Valencia Park Community Center - 1800 Viking Dr.