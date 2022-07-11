SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Office Monday issued a heat advisory for Northwest Louisiana and East Texas until 7 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s over these areas. When combined with the humidity, heat indices will range from 105-110 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.