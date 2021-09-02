Heat Advisory

National Weather Service, Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -  The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport has issued a Heat Advisory for all of East Texas, extreme Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas, and Western and Central Louisiana.

The advisory will remaining in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

When combined with the high humidity and temperatures in the mid and upper 90s, heat indices will again range from 105 degree to 110 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

