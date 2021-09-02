SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport has issued a Heat Advisory for all of East Texas, extreme Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas, and Western and Central Louisiana.
The advisory will remaining in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.
When combined with the high humidity and temperatures in the mid and upper 90s, heat indices will again range from 105 degree to 110 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.