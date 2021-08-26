SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire ArkLaTex until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Heat index values are expected to reach between 105 to 108 degrees.
All of southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southeast Oklahoma are included in the advisory.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.