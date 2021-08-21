SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat wave is underway Saturday with the afternoon heat index moving into the dangerous range between 105 and 110 degrees.
Any showers or isolated thunderstorms will once again be very limited in coverage Saturday afternoon with an isolated chance for a few downpours and brief gusty winds from southeast Oklahoma over into southeast Arkansas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.