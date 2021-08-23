SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport has issued a Heat Advisory for the ArkLaTex until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The weather service said heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees are expected.
Much of the four state area of southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southeast Oklahoma is effected by the advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.