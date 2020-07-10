SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has all of the ArkLaTex under a Heat Advisory until Saturday evening. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are forecast.
Heat Index values or what it feels like in the shade may hover over 105 from noon through early evening on Saturday.
The underlying weather pattern is a ridge of high pressure parked over the ArkLaTex. It's forecast to remain overhead for another week. Hot and humid conditions with very little rain chance are predicted for the next several days.
If working or playing outside, make sure to hydrate and take air conditioning or shade breaks often.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.