SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of the ArkLaTex for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are forecast.
The heat index values for Wednesday could range from a 100 to 108 degrees. That's what it could feel like in the shade when the humidity and heat are combined. Expect higher values in direct sunlight.
The Heat Index could rise on Thursday ranging from 103 to 108.
If exerting yourself outdoors during peak heating, make sure to hydrate and take as many shade and or air conditioning breaks as possible.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.