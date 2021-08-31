SHREVEPORT, La. - Due to the very hot and humid weather forecast for Wednesday, the Shreveport National Weather Service has the ArkLaTex under a Heat Advisory. It goes from noon until 7 p.m.
Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected. It could feel like 105 to 110 degrees in the shade. Even hotter conditions will occur in direct sunlight.
Hydrate and take frequent breaks if exerting yourself outdoors during the afternoon hours.
For more ways to cope with the heat, check out these safety tips from FEMA.