SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued both a Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory for Tuesday until 7 p.m.  The warning covers northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.

The advisory is for east Texas, Louisiana and southeast Arkansas.

Heat Index values or what it feels like in the shade when you factor in the humidity with the temperature could range from 110 to 115 degrees.  Even hotter weather is expected in direct sunlight.

High temperatures during this period are forecast in the low to mid 100s.

If possible, limit outdoor activities to the cooler times of the day.  Make sure to hydrate frequently.  Wear loose fitting and light colored clothing.  Check on your elderly neighbors and pets.

For more ways to stay safe in this dangerous heat wave, click here.

