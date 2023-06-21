KEITHVILLE, La. - Intense heat, high humidity and no electricity take a deadly toll.
The Caddo Parish Coroner reports a heat-related death in Keithville, Louisiana.
According to the coroner, relatives found 62-year-old Tina Peritt at her home in the 9500 block of Rosalie Loop around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The preliminary investigation indicates the death was due to chronic health issues --that in tripple-digit heat led to a condition called hyperthermia.
That's when the body generates more heat than it releases.