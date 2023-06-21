SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department has responded to dozens of heat related illnesses during the storm clean up, with the majority of cases from people being outside.
Heat related illness progresses in stages starting with heat cramps causing muscle spasms in the abdomen, arms or legs. Without proper cool, this can lead to heat exhaustion. During this, many people experience excessive sweating, dizziness, and a headache.
The final and most serious stage is heat stroke.
Heat stroke is the most serious heat related illness having symptoms such as confusion, unconsciousness and red, dry skin.
"At that stage, the person is so dehydrated that they don't have any more fluids to sweat out," said Brandon Lee, Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief.
Also, be aware of others around you and how they are reacting to the heat.
“It's so important that if you notice someone is acting out of character or acting out of the norm, then you do what you can to kind of help them calm down and cool down and get back to that norm," said Lee.
Getting that person to a cool place immediately is critical.
“The more they're left untreated and not cooled down, the internal temperature continues to rise, and it does damage to the internal organs and the brain, of course, and it could potentially lead to death," said Lee.
If you are feeling the effects of the heat, move to a shaded area or move indoors. You can also soak in cold water.
If the effects of the heat get worse and you or a loved one is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911.