SHREVEPORT, La. - Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are forecast for Saturday. Thus, the Shreveport National Weather Service has a Heat Warning for all of the ArkLaTex through 7 p.m. Saturday.
Heat Index values or Feels Like Temperatures (in the shade) could exceed 110 degrees! Even hotter conditions will be felt in direct sunlight.
Limit your time outside during the afternoon hours if possible. Try to take frequent shade or air-conditioning breaks, wear light weight...loose fitting...light colored clothing and hydrate with water or sport drink. For more detailed list of Heat Safety tips from FEMA...click here.