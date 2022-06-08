Heat Ridge Forecast Over the ArkLaTex Next Week
Heat Ridge Forecast Over the ArkLaTex Next Week

SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat ridge is projected to settle in over the ArkLaTex this weekend and next.  It's also forecast to intensify.

7-Day Forecast

Thus, high temperatures from Sunday through the middle of next week could rise into the low 100s!

