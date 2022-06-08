Meteorologist
SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat ridge is projected to settle in over the ArkLaTex this weekend and next. It's also forecast to intensify.
Thus, high temperatures from Sunday through the middle of next week could rise into the low 100s!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!