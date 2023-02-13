Shreveport, La – A heated exchange at Monday’s city council meeting after council members got information about how inflation is impacting street repair projects. City Engineer Patrick Furlong told council members that because of steep inflation, those projects are costing substantially more than was budgeted by last year’s council. One project rising in cost by a million dollars in just the last month.
“We got an estimate 6 months ago, and they told us three million more,” Furlong said. “Then a month ago we met with engineers and it's 4 million more, so it's up another million. This never happens it's something that has never happened before.”
Council members either weren’t buying it or were frustrated by the news. Council member Ursula Bowman even accused Furlong of lying.
“It's because you keep telling us lie after lie after lie. And we need some transparency. It's a mess,” Bowman said.
Council woman Tabatha Taylor expressed her frustration as well, saying she has been waiting years for money to come to her district to fix a number of rundown roads, specifically pointed to Aero Drive and Thomas C. Howard.
“And I'm telling y'all, I'm not cutting. I waited my 4 years, and I'm not getting over here,” Taylor said. “I have children walking to school where people can't get out of their driveway. I'm not taking any more of that in the inner city.”
Bringing money in for road repairs is one of the ways that council members bring home the bacon to their districts and show their constituents they are working to improve their district. Council members even budgeted an extra 9 million dollars last year for anticipated project increases this year. But it's not enough. There's only so much money to go around. and some of the projects that were supposed to get done this year may have to be pushed back even further.