SHREVEPORT, La. - After nearly 20 days without rain, the ArkLaTex received more than enough on Saturday evening.
Severe flooding in Shreveport has left multiple cars submerged underwater.
At 6:52 p.m., Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) arrived at the 4300 block of Hearne Avenue and confirmed two rescue operations ongoing on the north and south side of Hearne Ave.
Over 20,000 SWEPCO customers around the region are currently without power.
Flash flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. CST on Saturday for Shreveport and Bossier City.
