Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of 3:45 a.m. Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Doppler Radar showed very heavy rain across the ArkLaTex early Tuesday morning.  Much of the area picked up several inches.

Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Reports:

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Totals ranged from 1.80 inches in Atlanta according to Brian Loper to over 5 inches with Marilyn Copeland in Summerfield.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

The central sections had amounts close to 5 inches including 4.88 inches in Crossroads, TX as reported by Edwin Christian.

Metro ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Both Southern Hills and Keithville measured the highest rain totals according to Ronnie Hull and Michael Price.  They had 6 to over 10 inches respectively.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Southern amounts were from near 2 inches as measured by Eugene Eiland in Coushatta to 5.20 inches in Jamestown according to Nancy Edwards.

Thanks Weather Watchers for your reports.   Join our group by registering here.  Then, send us your rain totals, high and low temperatures.

