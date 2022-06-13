SHREVEPORT, La. – The Shreveport City Council appears poised to buy new vehicles for the Shreveport Police Department but not the pricey muscle cars included on this week’s meeting agenda.
During an administrative session Monday, which is the precursor for Tuesday’s regular meeting, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor told an audience member the council will not be purchasing a half-dozen Dodge Challenger hellcats as proposed on the agenda. Purchase of the vehicles was partnered with encouraging the mayor to hire a contractor to install cameras in the city to reduce and prevent crime.
Both were included in what titled an “emergency resolution.”
Shreveport resident and government watcher Jon Glover questioned the purchase of the hellcats, at a price of about $80,000 each, asking, “Who are we chasing?” and “What is the emergency.”
As for the cameras, Glover asked if the city has done its preliminary work to get approval to get the cameras installed. She recalled the last word from the city was it was waiting on approval to get the cameras on the utility company’s poles.
“We will not be purchasing hellcats,” Taylor told Glover.
Police Chief Wayne Smith was asked to speak on the issue, and he told the council new vehicles are needed to replace the seven Ford Explorers that were just assigned to the reinstated Community Response Unit.
That group of seven officers was activated Monday and is assigned to target “hot spots that need immediate attention,” Smith said.
“They’re hitting the streets today,” Smith said. “We feel confident you will see a difference in your neighborhood and Shreveport will see a reduction in crime.”
Smith said he is hopeful the council will consider replacing those seven vehicles for the patrol division. He said a pool of about 75 is needed to keep the department functioning. He estimates it will take close to $300,000 to buy new ones.
The police chief also noted that the Dodge Chargers that were purchased for the fleet are “performing well.” He would like to buy the same kind of vehicle. The prices, he said, are not as “bad as you think.”
Smith said buying them on state contract cost about $27,500 each then add another $17,000 to get them outfitted, with a total price per unit of about $42,500.
Council member Grayson Boucher reminded Smith he and Councilman John Nickelson allocated money last year for eight patrol units that he though was going to CRU. He asked what happened to them. Smith said they were assigned to the SRT team to replace their vehicles that were 10 and 11 years old.
Boucher said he was fully supportive of getting the Police Department whatever it needed, suggesting instead of buying seven that Smith look at getting 10 to have some in reserve.
Among the items advanced to Tuesday’s meeting are:
- Rejection of bids for repair of the Bill Cockrell swimming pool and renovation of Airport Park swimming pool.
- Repeal an amendment that added clause to the contract between the city and C. Edwards Concept LLC requiring a performance bond. C. Edwards Concept is the company selected to handle the city’s recycling even though the owner, Charlette Edwards, has no prior experience or equipment. The performance bond was added in September to require Edwards to show financial viability. (Action would be taken at the June 28 meeting.)
- Adoption of an ordinance to reapportion the City Council districts.