SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department will receive four ambulances and crews Thursday to help with an increase in calls for service, primarily related to COVID-19 cases.
The fire department requested federal assistance through Caddo Parish Homeland Security for additional ambulances and crews.
“Agencies and hospitals in our area are becoming overwhelmed by the significant influx of COVID patients,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “It is vital for us to provide essential resources to our first responders who provide critical care for those patients.”
The fire department is averaging around 140 calls for service a day and running 10 ambulances. When no city ambulances are available the department relies on resources from neighboring agencies.
“We’re thankful to the federal government for the assistance that has been provided,” said Chief Scott Wolverton. “This will have an immediate impact on our medics who are dealing with the increased call volume on a daily basis.”
The additional ambulances and crews will operate on 12-hour shifts and will respond from the fire station downtown and Station 16 located at the Shreveport Regional Airport.