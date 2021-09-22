MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas- The Mount Pleasant Come-and-Go Community Forum will be held on Saturday, October 9 in Mount Pleasant, Texas.
The come-and-go event is an important part of the process to update the City's Comprehensive Plan and to develop a Parks and Recreation Plan. These tools will be essential in guiding a policy for new development and redevelopment, programs, infrastructure and more.
"This is a family-friendly event where all ages and life stages will be able to have fun participating," said Mount Pleasant Mayor Mayor, Tracy Craig, Sr. "We want to hear thoughts on what the city needs for young children, teenagers, adults and seniors.
The event will be located at 1800 N. Jefferson Avenue. Contact Robert LaCroix, City of Mount Pleasant Director of Building & Development, for any questions at 903-575-4149. Click here to subscribe for updates on these projects and more info.