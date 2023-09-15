SHREVEPORT, La. - This September, everyone is encouraged to stand against hunger, and today that’s even more important because it’s Hunger Action Day.
KTBS is On Your Side and has partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to make a difference.
“We say it's 30 ways in 30 days that you can really focus on hunger as a huge issue not just in Northwest Louisiana, but across the United States,” said Martha Marak, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana executive director.
September is Hunger Action Month -- a month for people to volunteer, donate, fundraise, or just spread awareness about hunger in our communities.
“For us, this creates a lot of awareness. You know, we hear about hunger issues, but, you know you can't really judge by looking at someone, whether they're hungry or not. But hunger is real and there's a lot of it in our community,” said Marak.
It affects children a lot.
“One of every four children in Northwest Louisiana is what we say are food insecure, which means when they go home in the evening, they will not have the components for a healthy meal,” said Marak.
You can do something to help, by donating canned goods or even a few dollars.
“For every dollar that's donated to the Food Bank, we have a huge multiplier effect that we can provide $10 worth of food,” said Marak.