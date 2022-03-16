SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has turned on the "help wanted" sign.
The sheriff's office is down 93 people so a new recruiting video has been created, and Sheriff Steve Prator announced Wednesday he's lowered the hiring age to 18 years old.
In addition, Prator said the application process has been streamlined. Current or prior military, college graduates and current P.O.S.T certified law enforcement are exempt from taking the entrance exam.
"Right now, we're hurting. We are in survival mode. We need people to come to work for us," Prator said. "Not only are they doing a favor for us, we're doing a favor for them because we are a great place to work. We have good benefits and good pay."
Other area law enforcement agencies are also looking for staff.
The Shreveport Police Department has the biggest staffing shortage problem right now, down 112 officers.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office currently has 26 openings it's actively looking to fill.
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is down 10 officers.
Across the state line in Texarkana, Texas, there are five openings.
Marshall, Texas police are looking to fill four positions.
And the Bossier City Police Department needs seven new officers.
For some perspective, five, 10, 15 or 20 openings are not a big deal depending on the size of the department.
Retirements and switching jobs and move on cause openings in all businesses. Most don't have extra employees on hand to fill those spots, so they must find applicants, hire and train them. It's normal to be a few officers short.
But when you get to the numbers like 90 and 100 that's when the problem becomes serious, according to those in charge.
