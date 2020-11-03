EMMETT, Ark. - A Hempstead County Sheriff Deputy received non-life threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash around 11 Monday morning.
The Sheriff Hempstead County Department says Deputy Donald "Bo" Morris and several other deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance in Emmett. Deputies say a someone kicked in the door of a home on County Road 55.
While driving to the scene Deputy Morris got into the accident. Deputy Morris and the female driver of one of the three vehicles were taken to the hospital, according to the department. Morris went to St. Michael's and the female driver to Wadley at Hope. The third driver was not transported.
The Accident is being investigated by Arkansas State police.
More information will be release when the investigation is complete.