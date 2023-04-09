NEW BOSTON, Texas – The Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation received applications in Feb. 2023 for four possible sites to house two types of Arkansas state prisons.
Two sites were for 1,000-inmate maximum security prison facilities and the other two proposed are smaller.
The applications were submitted without seeking public comment outside of a select, small group.
According to change.org, the county will be impacted by hidden costs, creating a lower quality of life for residents living close to the prison sites, since research shows these communities have an increase in divorce, substance abuse, suicide, mental well-being and other crimes.
The petition calls for the removal of applications for all sites of prison locations.