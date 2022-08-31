HOPE, Ark. – Thrive Hempstead County “Thrivers” held a strategic planning meeting on Tuesday evening at Hempstead Hall on the University of Arkansas Hope campus with the goal of achieving betterment for their community.
The community-wide conversation pertained to tourism, education, public priorities, economic development and quality-of-life in Hempstead County.
In the interest of tourism, the discussion involved creating an upcoming visitors’ guide, improving and creating newer signage, guiding tourists to the hopeusa.com website, the recent attempt to add to Hempstead County’s November ballot to vote on staying a dry county or changing to a wet county, which would improve tourism. The lack of signatures for the initiative proved the need to increase the county’s voter registration rate.
On the topic of education, financing teacher raises, recruiting parent volunteers, involving students in extracurricular activities, which in turn increases their chances to a 95% rate of graduating and increasing funding from grants.
Public priorities included talks of creating an education-based juvenile behavioral health center, obtaining more funding for Hope’s Streetscape and Sixth Street projects, building an activities center and connecting the estimated 15% of county homes with no running water to rural water systems.
Economic development discussions involved creating an economic development website, continuing to increase membership of businesses and students in Bobcats works, approving a quarter-cent economic development sales tax for inclusion as a yes/no vote on the Nov. ballot and clarifying what the funds collected will and will not be used for.
And, lastly, the quality-of-life talks were about starting a community theater, having community gardens, promoting the Spanish Heritage Festival for Oct. 8, developing an art district for downtown and researching whether proceeds from the quarter-cent could be used in financing workforce housing.