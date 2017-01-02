Henry Whitehorn will serve as the grand marshal for the 2017 Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Mardi Gras Parade. The parade rolls through downtown Shreveport on Monday, January 16.
KTBS 3 and KPXJ will provide live coverage of the parade and stream it live on ktbs.com
Henry Whitehorn is currently the United States Marshal for the Western District of Louisiana. Marshal Whitehorn has served in that position since July 12, 2010, after previously serving as the Chief of Police for Shreveport Louisiana. Prior to being appointed to Chief of Police he served as the Deputy Secretary for Public Safety Services and the Louisiana State Police Superintendent. A member of the State Police force from 1978 to 2007, Whitehorn served as a Trooper, Narcotics Trooper, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Major, Lieutenant Colonel and finally Superintendent.
During his years of law enforcement service, he has received many awards and honors from his community and state. He has also received numerous commendations for outstanding performance of duty.