SHREVEPORT, La. -- The term “herd immunity” has been used a lot in the past couple of months with regard to the COVID-19 vaccine. But it has not been clearly defined.
So what exactly is herd immunity and how do we reach it?
According to Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of infectious disease and pediatrics at LSU Health Shreveport and the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study, herd immunity refers to the idea that once a critical number of people are protected from a disease, then the disease has nowhere to go, or cannot spread efficiently.
He explains it this way: “Think about a herd. If you have 100 cows in your field and none of them are protected, they're all susceptible. But if you vaccinate half of them, then half is protected. But the other half, actually their risk goes down also because the first half is protected, and likely won't transmit to them. So you're getting indirect protection.”
So, what is the magic number? How many people need to be vaccinated to provide that protection?
“The estimates for the coronavirus are that we need to have about somewhere between 65 to 80% of the population protected, at which point the virus won't have enough susceptible people to be spread very effectively,” Vanchiere said. “It won't be gone. But it will, you know, the numbers will drop down dramatically.”
Herd immunity is also extremely helpful for those who are immune compromised, and therefore might not respond to the vaccine.
“If you have 100 residents in a nursing home, some of them may be very immune compromised, because of an organ transplant, or chronic kidney disease or something like that, or, or cancer chemotherapy. Those folks who are immune compromised, the vaccine is safe for them as far as we know. But it's not going to be very effective for them, because their immune system is already turned down, and it won't make a good response,” Vanchiere explained. “So the way we protect that immune compromised patient is by vaccinating everybody around them.”
Vanchiere estimates that by late spring, vaccines should become available to most people.
So that leads to the question many are asking: When is it my turn to receive the vaccine?
In the Louisiana Department of Health’s Vaccine Playbook, frontline healthcare workers are the first to receive the vaccine. Next in line are EMS personnel and nursing home patients. Phase 1B includes individuals with comorbidity factors that put them at significant risk. Those factors have not been listed.
According to Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 director for the LDH, that information has not been released yet. The details on who is included in the significant risk category will come from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Once ACIP releases those details, LDH will announce them.
