BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is in the middle of a property insurance crisis: As of this week, nine insurance companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state have gone belly-up since a series of hurricanes hit the state in 2020.
A dozen other companies have withdrawn from the state, either by canceling existing policies or announcing they won’t renew them.
All of the companies are relatively small: None had a market share as large as 3%, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. But all told, the companies held roughly one-sixth of the market.
Those who have been dropped by their insurer – whether because of insolvency or cancellation – have in most cases had to purchase insurance policies from Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-run insurer of last resort.
Louisiana Citizens now has more than 100,000 policyholders, making it one of the biggest carriers in the state.
