SHREVEPORT, La- SWEPCO is part of the southwest power pool, covering 14-states and encompassing 818 plants in the grid.
“What the Southwest power pool does is they keep that grid balanced by determining where generation needs to happen to keep up with the power demand," said Michael D. Corbin, SWEPCO External Affairs Manager.
60% of power comes from wind. The other plants use resources including natural gas, coal, solar and hydro plants. In Shreveport, there are two natural gas plants, but the power residents and businesses receive can come from anywhere on the grid.
What happened to plants during the storm?
“With the huge demand for natural gas home heating, you saw natural gas curtailments at power plants,” said Corbin. “So, power plants either could not operate at their full potential.”
Natural gas suppliers have to prioritize homes before providing to plants. But reports were received from suppliers stating that freezing temps limited their amount available. As for coal fired plants, they were impacted by freezing coal.
“There was some impact from wind and solar as well because certainly when the sun's not out, solar is not as effective,” said Corbin. “Newer wind turbines are very effective in all types of winter weather. But the wind has to be blowing and in this particular storm we didn't have a lot of wind for our grid.”
These impacts called for rolling outages during the historic winter storm to minimize the uncontrolled outages.